Lagos-Ibadan Expressway: Julius Berger to work during public holidays

The Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing has instructed project contractors of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to accelerate reconstruction work on the road during the independence holiday to forestall delay in completion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Julius Berger Nig. Plc, is the contractor handling section one rehabilitation/reconstruction of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway project.

NAN further reports that section one of the project spans from Ojota in Lagos to the Sagamu Interchange in Ogun.

A statement by Mr Hakeem Bello, Special Adviser, Communications, to the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, said that the move was to speed up work.

“In order to improve the travel experience of commuters and speed up work on the reconstruction of the Lagos – Ibadan Expressway, the Ministry has told Julius Berger Nigeria Plc to work during the public holidays, Oct. 1. to Oct. 3, 2016.

“We appreciate the need for speedy conclusion of the road; also thanked the road users for their forbearance,” he said.

He also assured that with good weather, the work on the important economic road would improve during the period.