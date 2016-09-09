Lagos glitters at Notting Hill Carnival

Lagos State, last weekend, came live at Notting Hill Carnival, London. Unlike the previous years, Notting Hill Carnival, Europe’s biggest street festivity and the world’s second biggest, offered the state a rare platform to showcase its heart of love, oneness and peace it branded One Lagos.

Across the United Kingdom, friends and lovers of the state converged on the Nigerian Corner, Adelaja Street, to celebrate Lagos brand during the 50th edition of the carnival and market what the state has been able to achieve under the administration of Akinwunmi Ambode.

Beyond the glitz that attracted huge enthusiasts to Adelaja Street, the popular Nigerian Corner at Nottinghill Carnival was transformed to Lagos Corner as part of the Lagos branding campaign tagged LoveLagosWeekend, starting on August 27 and ended on August 29.

At Lagos Corner, a cross section of audiences and artistes from Nigeria performed to the amazement of fun-seekers during the three-day campaign, which brought dynamism to the way Notting Hill Carnival had been celebrated in the last 50 years. The artistes include the Rain Maker, Majek Fashek, May7ven, Shikane, Ade Swagz and Ceeboy.

The campaign was anchored by ace comedian and compere, Gbenga Adeyinka, the First. Also in attendance were DJ Abass, Shope Olajide, Wale Gates and MC Momelo. At the VIP section were Yeni Kuti, Nikki Laoye, Kemi Otegbade, Kaita Okeowo, Seyi Brown, Ayo Shonaiya, Sammy Okposo, Drew Uyi, Mofe Duncan and Timi Adegbite.

Aside the excitement and glamour that erupted at Lagos Corner, the message of ‘LoveLagosWeekend’ was indeed irresistible. The Lagos State Government staged for a grand purpose, according to the Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Mr. Steve Ayorinde. He said it was put together to sell Lagos and unite its friends and lovers in the diaspora.

For Ayorinde, the gains of ‘LoveLagosWeekend’ demonstrate Lagos potentials in arts, entertainment and tourism. He said it was in line with Ambode’s vision to use arts, entertainment and tourism “to promote social cohesion and create employment opportunities. The carnival offered rare platform to market Lagos globally.”