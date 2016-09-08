Lagos boutique burglar caught by CCTV remanded in prison

A security guard, Okoh Abel-Uchenna, who allegedly broke into a boutique at Ikotun, a Lagos suburb, and robbed its owner of valuables worth N2.1 million, is to cool his heels in prison till November 17.

The accused was captured by the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) in the shop during the robbery, is being tried for robbery, stealing, and attempted murder at an Ikeja Magistrate Court.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O. A. Layinka, who gave the order, said Abel-Uchenna, who lives at 34, Ben Esther Street, Egbeda, a Lagos suburb, should be remanded at Kirikiri Prisons.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sgt Donjor Perezi, told the court that the offences were committed on June 20 at Finest Couture Boutique, Ikotun, Lagos.

Perezi said the accused went to the boutique on the pretext of buying clothes, pounced on saleswoman and strangled her.

“The woman fainted and the accused packed different types of clothes.

“The woman woke up about three hours later after the accused had left,” he said.

Perezi said it was the CCTV camera installed in the shop that helped the police to discover the identity of the accused.

The offences contravened Sections 228, 295(1) and 297 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused pleaded not guilty.

The magistrate adjourned the case to November 17, for the advice of the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).