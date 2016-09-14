Kwara Speaker commissions cottage hospital in Isale-Asa

The Speaker of Kwara State House of Assembly, Honourable Ali Ahmad, has commissioned Isale-Asa Cottage Hospital.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the Speaker said the intervention was made to complement the efforts of the state government in the provision of qualitative healthcare delivery services.

The hospital, which falls within Ilorin South Constituency which is represented by the Speaker, has equipped with necessary hospital facilities.

Commissioning the health facility, Honourable Ahmad said any serious government must at all times accord priority to the people’s welfare, especially the provision of healthcare services.

He noted that the facility would ameliorate the suffering of the people of the community who travel long distances to access healthcare.

Earlier in his address, the President of Isale Asa Development Association, Mr. Raji Tunde, who appreciated the donor, stated that the community would forever cherish the lawmaker’s gesture.

Tunde, however, called on the state government not to hesitate to provide personnel to man the facility.

Also speaking, a political leader in Ilorin South, Alhaji Saka Kutijifu, commended the Speaker and urged other political office holders in the area to emulate the gesture.