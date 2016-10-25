Kwara councillors groan over unpaid 8-month salary

THE 193 councillors in Kwara State, under the aegis of Kwara State Councillors Forum, have appealed to Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, to intervene in the payment of their severance allowance and six months’ salary being owed them by the local government councils.

Speaking with Nigerian Tribune in Ilorin on Tuesday, the chairman of the forum, Hon. Opeyemi Adeojo, said the appeal became necessary because their tenure would expire on November 10, 2016.

The councillors, who said that they had been facing series of challenges since inception of office, added that the situation had made it impossible to make meaningful impact in their wards.

“Our furniture allowance, which ought to have been paid within the first three months of our tenure is yet to be settled.

“We also appeal to the governor to help facilitate prompt payment of our severance allowance of about N1.2 million per councillor in order to offset our loans in the banks and some individuals we are indebted to in the course of our tenure so as to save us from pathetic embarrassment. The debt may even have adverse effects on our political pursuit and advancement,” he said.

The people also called on the governor to intervene in the matter so that the roles of their late members from Offa, Ifelodun and Isin local government, who died in active service would be recognised.

The councillors, who said they were aware of dwindling federal allocation to the state in recent years and the assistance of the governor in the payment of salary to council workers, appealed to the governor to look into their matters.

They said they had impacted in their various communities with provision of borehole, repair of borehole, provision of instructional materials in schools as part of their responsibilities to the electorate.