Kumuyi Charges FG on realistic economic blueprint

The General Overseer of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi, has said that no individual or government can Islamise Nigeria.

Pastor Kumuyi said this on Thursday, while fielding questions from newsmen shortly after arriving the Margaret Ekpo International Airport, Calabar, the Cross River State capital, for a crusade in the South-South zone.

He said nobody can impose a religion on a country without the collective will of the people.

Is it possible to also Christianise Nigeria? I think it depends on the will of the people; you cannot impose a religion on a country without the support of the people. Worshipping God is a personal affairs, so, you can do any legitimate thing with your religion, Islamising a country takes a process.’’

Kumuyi said for the continuous existence of Nigeria as one indivisible nation, Nigerians must learn to respect each other’s religious values, which according to him ,had been one of the major problems bedeviling the country.

Christianity nor Islam does not advocate killing of people. Love for our neighbours is very important. We should think and understand that we need to respect each other’s religious values. People should be allowed to make their own choices.’’

This came as he expressed optimism that Nigeria would soon overcome its current economic problem.

Kumuyi said the current economic recession would make Nigeria stronger and called on the Federal Government to come up with a realistic economic blueprint that would turn the country around for good.

“I believe that there’s always going to be a way out of the current economic situation. When you think about situations like this, there are different avenues that reach to a climax, so, we must have gotten it wrong somewhere, but I won’t say this is the particular place that we got it wrong.

“I believe that as a nation, there’s still going to be a way out of our current economic problem and I am encouraging the people that no matter the situation, things can still be better,” he added.