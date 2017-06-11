Kogi west begins Melaye’s recall

The process of the recall of the senator representing Kogi-west senatorial district, Dino Melaye, commenced on Saturday with the collation of signatures of voters across the seven local government areas of the district.

The collation, which took place at various polling units saw people, particularly members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) coming out to sign the list and present the copies of their permanent voters’ card (PVC).

This is coming as Senator Melaye, on Sunday accused the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, of setting aside N1.5 billion to execute his recall from the national assembly.

He said each of the seven local government areas in the senatorial district had been given N200 million for the exercise.

It was however learnt that the situation in Yagba area of the district was tensed as the people of the area, who believed it was their turn to produce the senator, came out to sign.

There were also allegations of inducement of people with money ranging between N3000 and N10, 000 to surrender their PVC.

Melaye, who dismissed the threat to recall him as a huge joke, disclosed this in Kabba on Sunday to his supporters at his newly constructed constituency office in Kabba, adding that the recall move is an exercise in futility.

Moves to recall Melaye thickened last week Friday, the seven local government councils of the district as people signed and submitted photocopy of their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) as evidence.

Melaye however said the money had already been given to the foot soldiers of the governor across the district to enable them sway the people to support the move.

According to him, those executing the move had been resisted by some of those contacted, saying no fewer than 30 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who refused to collect the money and sign the recall forms had been arrested by the police.

Among those he listed to have been arrested were the Ward Unit chairman in Ife/Olukotun, Mosunmola Shittu and Raphael Ibitiye, husband of the APC Zonal Woman Leader in Kogi West, Khadijhat Suleiman-Ibitiye.

He said, “Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has released N200 million for each of the seven local government areas in my senatorial district to facilitate my recall from the Senate.

“The money has been released but they are facing resistance in all polling units as people refused to sign for the recall form. But he is a joker, my achievements speak for me.”

“So far, about 30 persons, including the Ward Unit chairman in Ife/Olukotun, Mosunmola Shittu, have been arrested and taken to the Police Station on the orders of the Kogi State government.”

“Everywhere they go, they are facing resistance and have not been able to get signatures because the people are resisting them.”

But the state governor has said the allegations by the senator were spurious and unfounded.

Speaking through his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Petra Onyegbule, the governor said the people of Kogi west were sophisticated enough to be lured with money on any issue.

According to him, his government was so committed to the delivery of developmental projects to the people of the state and had no time for the recall of anybody.