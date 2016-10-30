Kogi gov backs Akeredolu for Ondo election

Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, on Sunday, expressed his support for the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), urging the state to align with the change agenda of the party.

The governor, who spoke through his director general of media and publicity, Kingsley Fanwo, said the November 26, 2016 election in Ondo would further confirm the acceptance of the APC as the party that rescued the nation from ruins and collapse.

He described Akeredolu as a “great Nigerian, seasoned administrator and a leading figure in the defence of democracy,” urging all the people “not to miss the opportunity of having Aketi at the helms of affairs in the state in order to have guaranteed development and progress.”

He said: “What we are witnessing in Nigeria in terms of economic recession was occasioned by the mismanagement of the past. But, the President is determined to face the challenge and return the nation to the path of greatness and prosperity.

“Ondo State should be in the mainstream of our national revival. The election is about hope for a greater Ondo State. The election is about the managerial acumen to improvise and generate new ideas for economic recovery. Akeredolu is the man for the big job.

“We stand with Akeredolu. We stand with the national leadership of our great party. Together, we shall salvage the nation. APC is a united front and we shall continue to serve the Nigerian people.”

The governor urged the people of Ondo to defend their votes against any form of sharp practice, expressing hope in the capacity of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to ensure free, fair and credible poll in the state.

“We have been following the political events in the state. So far, Akeredolu has shown commitment and great capacity for leadership in a period as this. It is unfair to blame APC for the recession we are experiencing. When you change the change, you change to corruption.

“The corruption of the past has brought us to this stage. APC is working hard to rebound the nation. We lost a lot of investments to the North-East crisis. People were afraid of coming into the nation to invest. And the people, who were saddled with the responsibility of procuring arms to prosecute the war against terrorism, shared it. They didn’t care about the lives that were lost.

“APC is not giving excuses but hope. The Edo people refused to change the change because they know the danger of bad leadership. Ondo State should borrow a leaf from Edo State. Change is the way to progress.”

Bello urged the youth in Ondo to shun violence in the build-up to the election, saying politics should not be played with the blood of innocent people, just as he urged all political parties to market their manifesto to the people.