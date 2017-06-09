JUST IN: Jubilation as kidnapped Delta commissioner’s wife regains freedom

There was wild jubilation in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State, when news filtered in that kidnapped spouse of the state’s Commissioner for Special Duties Governor’s Office, Mrs. Theresa Sakpra, had regained freedom from her abductors’ den.

The abductors were, however, alleged to have collected N4m out of N5m ransom earlier demanded before effecting her release.

Mrs Sakpra was abducted in her vehicle while on her way home from her business centre at about 6.15 p.m. last week Thursday.

The kidnappers were said to have waited for her sales girl to alight from her vehicle along the DSC expressway before they swooped on her and drove her away in her vehicle.

The vehicle was reportedly later found abandoned somewhere while she was dragged to an unknown hideout.

TribuneOnline gathered that Mrs. Sakpra was left off the hook at about 9:00 p.m. on Thursday and was rescued along the ECN/Ekakpramre road in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state.

Immediately the news of her release filtered into town, the Delta community was thrown into wild jubilation Thursday night with songs of praises for Mrs Sakpra release.

The commissioner, Chief Henry Sakpra, was reported to have confirmed his wife’s release on Friday and expressed appreciation to God.

Meanwhile, the Police authorities, which were initially evasive when the victim was last week abducted, had also confirmed the release of the commissioner’s wife.

The Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, was quoted as saying: “She was released yesterday evening (Thursday).

“I just spoke with her. No arrest has been made yet, but we have a lead and we are working on our lead.

“I won’t say much because of ongoing investigations.”