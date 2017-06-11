June 12: Ondo declares public holiday

Ondo state government has declared Monday as a work free day in honour of the winner of the June 12, Presidential election, the late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary, to the state governor, Segun Ajiboye, who said the state governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, recognised the supreme sacrifice paid by Abiola who laid the foundation for the current democracy in the country.

Akeredolu noted that Abiola’s supreme sacrifice culminated in the hurried departure of the military from the political scene in 1999.

As part of the programmes lined up to celebrate the day, the government is organizing a lecture, with the theme: “June 12: A celebration of courage and resilience”.

The event will hold at the International Events and Culture Centre (The Dome) in Akure.

Eminent Nigerians, including notable activists are lined up to grace the event. Hon. Wale Oshun is chairman of the occasion, while human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, will be the guest speaker.

Akeredolu has directed politicians across the country to always demonstrate their unquenchable love for the country.