_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/hoodlums-attack-ad-supporters-ondo/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/building-consensus-around-truth-public-interest-critical-nigerias-development-ajimobi/awo-award/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
Trending Now

Jimoh Ibrahim petitions President, INEC boss

•Alleges INEC official demands $1m bribe •Claims tissue of lies —INEC

October 23, 2016 Jacob Segun Olatunji-Abuja Latest News

Factional candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 26 govenorship poll in Ondo State, Dr  Jimoh Ibrahim, on Sunday  alleged that a top  official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters in Abuja demanded a $1 million bribe from him before the commission could entertain court judgment which certified him as the authentic candidate of the party in the election

Addressing news men in Abuja, he said he bluntly rejected the deal and consequently petitioned the President, Mohammadu Buhari and INEC chairman, Professor Mahmud Yakubu for their quick intervention

Ibrahim also  alleged that the Ondo State  Resident Electoral Commission (REC) Mr Olusegun Agbaje “ is a card carrying member of PDP that should not be trusted to conduct a free and fair election in the state” and demanded for his removal

However, in a swift reaction to the allegations leveled against the Commission and its officials, the INEC through the Chief Press Secretary to its chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, described all the allegations “as nothing but tissue of lies” which should be ignored by the general public

“It is curious! How can someone make such a demand in an open place inside INEC office? This is false. Any proof?

“it is not true that our staff demanded one million dollar bribe from Jimoh Ibrahim. Two other officials of INEC witnessed the encounter between  our staffand Jimoh Ibrahim

“The truth of the matter is that  Jimoh Ibrahim brought a copy of his judgment and wanted to impress it on INEC to collect it.  But we told him that we already have it. It is uncharitable and ungodly of a businessman of his stature to make this kind of allegation.”

“On the allegation against the Ondo REC, it is a tissue of lies fabricated by Jimoh Ibrahim. Honestly, the Ondo REC is one of the best RECs the Commission can boast of. He performed credibly in the Osun state governorship election, he did well while Kogi State as REC. To say the least, the man in question is an incorruptible person.

“It is part of the distractions we face everyday in the commission and we are used to it,. But, we are resolute, we will not be distracted by individuals or any political party. We are going ahead with the Ondo election, we will be fair to all.

“We can only appeal to the politicians to face their politics and allow INEC to do its assignment in accordance with the provisions of the law of the land.”

Ibrahim, in a petition to President Muhammadu Buhari,  made available to journalists alleged that the INEC official demanded for  $1 million before obeying the court judgment over Ondo election.

Declaring that INEC could not be an Appeal court to a valid ruling of the Court which it earlier promised to obey, he maintained that he remained the authentic PDP candidate for the election in Ondo State based on the Court pronouncement on the matter.

The copy of the court ruling, which he distributed to the newsmen read,”that IMEC, the 1st Respondent/Alleged Contemptnor shall accept and process for the purpose of its functions and activities in organization and conduct of Ondo State Governorship election only the nomination of Barrister Jimoh Ibrahim who emerged from primary election conducted by the 1st and 2nd judgment Creditors/ Applicants on 29th August,2016 as the Candidate of the PDP in the said Ondo State Governorship election slated for November 2016.

“This is an order that must be obeyed to the letter by INEC, the election is slated for November, the Candidate is jimoh Ibrahim and the party is PDP, for the commission to now say thay are still studying is it is nonsense.”

Ibrahim made it clear that the matter had nothing to do with the existing factions between Ali Modu Sheriff and Ahmed Makarif, saying that the matter took place when Sheriff was the undisputed national chairman of PDP.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN Back! CLICK HERE!!!
How I Discovered A Natural (Magical) Remedy That Saved Me From Sexual Embarrassment!
Amazing! Ex Corper Is Ready To Reveal How He Earns Over N400,000 Residual Income Monthly. CLICK HERE To Join His 100% FREE Training Now.

Copyright © 2016 | Tribune Online