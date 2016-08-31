Israeli Embassy assures better relationship with NCPC

The Executive Secretary Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, Reverend Tor Uja has solicited for more deeper working relationship between Nigeria and Israel. He disclosed this recently in Abuja while receiving in audience the Charge de’ Affairs of the Israeli Embassy in Nigeria, mr Nadar Goren in his office.

The NCPC Boss informed the Diplomat that he was in Israel recently where he met with pilgrimage leaders on how to move the industry forward. He also said that the visit was an opportunity to explore the great things the Lord had given to Israel as a nation.

In the words of the Executive Secretary, “ we want to see Nigeria prosper and stabilize”, hence the need to build a deeper working relationship with Israel.

Earlier, the Charge de’ Affairs of the Israeli Embassy stressed the need to bring creativity and innovations to bear in the organization of pilgrimage.

He described the administration of Reverend Tor Uja as a new era that would usher in positive changes in Christian pilgrimage.

He affirmed that both of them have a lot of shared interest promoting relationship between Israel and Nigeria.