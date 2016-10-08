Intensity of her cruelty is known to everybody, man tells court

After several failed peace moves to restore peace into the marriage of Adeyemi Olopade and his wife, Adenike, by an Oja’ba/Mapo Grade ‘C’ customary court, sitting at Mapo Hall, Ibadan, Oyo State, the court has finally dissolved the 10-year-old marriage.

According to Olopade, his wife is to her children and also a disobedient woman who is in the habit of raining curses on him. He further said:

“She packs her belongings out of my house whenever she wishes. She is a disobedient woman. She rains curses on me. I want this court to separate us. Irrespective of the three children we have in our marriage, we do not love each other again.”

While responding to her husband’s allegations, the defendant, Adenike, told the court that she agreed with all that was said about their marriage for just a reason.

“Though I admit the claim of the dissolution because he does not have time for the children, yet he provides food for the home and pays the children’s school fees.”

The presiding judge, Chief Odunade Ademola, said: “Having considered the evidence given by both parties, the court rules thus: “Dissolution of marriage is hereby granted. The custody of Ayomikun, a five-year-old girl and Ayomitunde, a three-year-old girl, is given to the defendant. The plaintiff should be paying N6,000 monthly as feeding allowances for the two children until they are grown up. He should be responsible for the children’s health and education services. He should pay N3,000 as packing allowance.”