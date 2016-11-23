Insurance complaints: Consumer protection council, stakeholders wade in

CONSUMER Protection Council (CPC) and key stakeholders in the insurance sector are set to wade into the challenges being faced by insurance consumers in the country.

The challenges include delay in payment of insurance claims, fake insurance policies and poor reputation of claims amongst others.

The Council and its partners are to meet on strategies to reposition the industry in a colloquium slated for December 8 in Lagos.

In a statement by the project coordinator, Johnson Adedapo, the colloquium promises to offer solution to the challenges facing insurance practice in the country with a view to improving it.

According to him, it seeks to bring stakeholders together to identify the problems militating against deepening of insurance in the country, close to 100 years of its practice, and would be used to offer solutions to the challenges.

He said, “The colloquium will set a new agenda for the insurance industry as well as set a platform for empowerment of citizens.

He said, “This is very relevant and timely too, especially as it will enable the society at large to understand workings of insurance and trigger fresh waves of empowering citizens and raising public awareness about the industry.”

