Be innovative, Akinfenwa tells Nigerians

Nigerians have been urged to be innovative so as to have a breakthrough during the current economic recession in the country.

The bishop of Ibadan Anglican Diocese, Most Reverend (Dr) Joseph Akinfenwa, said this during a sermon he delivered at the Christmas service at The Cathedral of St. James The Great, Oke-Bola, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Sunday.

The bishop, who stressed the unique nature of Christmas on the occasion, said there is the need to thank God for being alive despite all odds.

While saying that mercy, goodness as well as truth are necessary ingredients of Christmas period, he urged Nigerians to shun negative tendencies such as armed robbery, kidnapping as well as other associated criminal activities.

“As we celebrate, we must not forget Christ. I encourage Nigerians, despite the fact that we are passing through difficult period to rely on God. We should serve others through love, kindness and faithfulness”, he said.

Also, a former Commissioner for Finance in the state, Mr Adedeji Isaac Adelabu, on the occasion, urged Nigerians to continue to follow Christ wholly, adding that as individuals, groups as well as a nation, there are unique qualities in Jesus Christ, which all and sundry must emulate.