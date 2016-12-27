_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/12/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016-budget-cbn-spends-n10bn-lunch-others/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/newsletter-signup/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=50728","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/43822/"}}_ap_ufee
Trending Now

Be innovative, Akinfenwa tells Nigerians

December 27, 2016 Tolu Olamiriki Latest News

Nigerians have been  urged  to be innovative so as to have a breakthrough during the current economic recession in the country.

The bishop of Ibadan Anglican Diocese, Most Reverend (Dr) Joseph Akinfenwa, said this during a sermon he delivered at the Christmas service at The Cathedral of St. James The Great, Oke-Bola, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Sunday.

The bishop, who stressed the unique nature of Christmas on the occasion, said there is the  need to  thank God for being alive despite all odds.

While saying that mercy, goodness as well as truth are necessary ingredients of Christmas period, he urged Nigerians to shun negative tendencies such as armed robbery, kidnapping as  well  as other associated criminal activities.

“As we celebrate, we must not  forget  Christ. I encourage Nigerians, despite the fact that we are passing through difficult period to rely on God. We should serve others through love, kindness and faithfulness”, he said.

Also, a former Commissioner for Finance in the state, Mr Adedeji Isaac Adelabu, on the occasion, urged  Nigerians to continue to follow Christ wholly, adding that as individuals, groups as well as a nation, there are unique qualities in Jesus Christ, which all and sundry must emulate.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
Are You A 1-MInute MAN?, End PREMATURE EJACULATION And SMALL MANHOOD Naturally, In 1 Click!
How To Find Out If Your Husband, Wife , Boyfriend, Girlfriend Is Cheating On You
Click Here To See How I PERMANENTLY Solved My Premature Ejaculation And Also Enhanced My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!

Copyright © 2016 | Tribune Online