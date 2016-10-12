Indiscipline is bane of Nigeria —LG boss

CHAIRMAN of Warri South Local Government, Mr Mathew Mofe Edema, has identified indiscipline as one of the biggest problems facing Nigeria.

He said his administration was happy to collaborate with the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to ensure that Nigerians keyed into the renewed campaign of Change Begins With Me of the Federal Government.

Edema made the declaration on Monday at the Warri South Local Government Area secretariat in Warri, Delta State, when he received the Chief Orientation and Mobilization Officer (COMO) of NOA, Warri South Local Government, Mrs. Efejuku Julie Omasan and the newly recruited members of War Against Indiscipline, Warri South Local Government.

He commended those who voluntarily fought against indiscipline and advised them to continue in the struggle to rebuild Nigeria.

Speaking earlier, Chief Orientation and Mobilisation Officer for NOA Warri South Local Government Area, Mrs Efejuku Julie Omasan, insisted that the change must start with everyone, especially members of the outfit, describing them as agents of change.

He disclosed that the former Commander of Community Support Brigade, CSB Warri South Local Government Area, Richard Ubot, had been appointed as the Acting Commander of the Delta State War Against Indiscipline in preparation of the NOA, ‘Change Begins With Me’ campaign to be launched in the State and Local Government soon.

Efejuku Omasan tasked members of War Against Indiscipline Warri South Local Government to show good example to people of the area.