Incurring debt over wedding ceremony is ungodly —Adeboye

WIFE of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor (Mrs) Folu Adeboye, has rolled out tips on how youths can achieve good homes.

Speaking on the theme: “Vessel unto Honour” at the 2016 RCCG Youth and Young Adults Convention last week at the Redemption Camp along Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Mrs Adeboye, charged the youth to have a good knowledge of their future partner before going into marriage.

She also advised them to carry their pastors and parents along, and attend marriage counseling before going to the altar.

She enjoined youths to desist from elaborate wedding ceremonies particularly in the face of financial constraints, saying incurring debt over wedding was ungodly.

According to her, setting up a home on the foundation of debts is unreasonable and could sink the relationship.

She urged couples to love and submit to one another, live holy, enjoy good social life, appreciate and seek one another’s progress as well as avoid extramarital affairs.

Respect and honour to one another’s parents should be a watchword among couples, Adeboye noted, adding that wives should cut down their expenditure to meet the financial capability of their husbands.