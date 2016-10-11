ICAN floats N50m whistle blowers’ protection funds

President of Chattered Institute of Accountants (ICAN), Deacon Titus Soetan has disclosed that the institution has floated a N50 billion Whistle Blower fund to fight corruption.

At the Celebration of Political Ambassadors held in Abuja on Monday, Soetan said the fund would be part of ICAN’s efforts in fighting the war against corruption.

The money would be specifically utilised to ensure high moral, financial, ethical and legal standards by members in the discharge of their duties.

‘’The aim of the Fund is to protect ICAN members and the public from any form of reprisals or victimization when an alarm is raised on financial impropriety by public or private establishment, individuals or groups within the country’’.

The Fund will also assist whistle-blowers in litigation expenses reasonably incurred and to assist members of the institute to discharge their professional duties without fear of being victimized..

Also speaking, Chairman, ICAN Inter-governmental relations committee, Abuja ada Chiduime-Okoro said ICAN Political Ambassador ceremony was carefully planned to coincide with the commencement of this year’s Annual Accountant Conference, which kicks off today and to draw members attention to what God is using ICAN to do for Nigeria.

Earlier, Head of the Federal Civil Service of the Federation, (HOS), Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita had observed that government at all levels will be better managed and result oriented if more qualified accountants were given the responsibilities to serve as leaders in both public and private sectors.

She said the more involvement of chartered accountants in governance, the more the society will be corrupt-free.

‘’ICAN members are better mangers of the economy, they have what it takes to add value, the accountant has a big task especially, now that the war against corruption is being intensified by the government’’, she noted.