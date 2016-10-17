Ibadan youths laud Adelabu on empowerment

A youth association, Council for Oyo State Indigenes (COSI), has lauded the Deputy Governor (Corporate Services) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Adekola Adelabu, for empowering the people.

The group gave the commendation in a statement made available to the Nigerian Tribune by its spokesperson, Olalemi Abiodun.

According to the statement, Adelabu, through his foundation, offered many indigent Oyo students schorlarship to pursue their educational career besides offering education materials to others at regular intervals, saying this was commendable.

“For instance, the foundation organised holiday coaching in each of the 33 local government areas of Oyo State during the 2014/2015 academic session. Free exercise books and stationaries were distributed to the students and the teachers were well paid,” the statement recalled.