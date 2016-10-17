_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/us-presidential-election-will-rigged-trump-claims/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/brazil-inmates-beheaded-burned-death-clashes/fatou-bensouda/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
Trending Now

Ibadan youths laud Adelabu on empowerment

October 17, 2016 bola badmus Community News

A youth association, Council for Oyo State Indigenes  (COSI), has lauded the  Deputy Governor (Corporate Services) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Adekola Adelabu, for empowering the people.

The group gave the commendation in a statement made available to the Nigerian Tribune by its spokesperson, Olalemi Abiodun.

According to the statement, Adelabu, through his foundation, offered many indigent Oyo students  schorlarship to pursue their educational career besides offering education materials to others at regular intervals, saying this was commendable.

“For instance, the foundation organised holiday coaching in each of the 33 local government areas of Oyo State during the 2014/2015 academic session. Free exercise books and stationaries were distributed to the students and the teachers were well paid,” the statement recalled.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN Back! CLICK HERE!!!
How I Discovered A Natural (Magical) Remedy That Saved Me From Sexual Embarrassment!
Amazing! Ex Corper Is Ready To Reveal How He Earns Over N400,000 Residual Income Monthly. CLICK HERE To Join His 100% FREE Training Now.

Copyright © 2016 | Tribune Online