I did not rape 12-year-old, I only attempted to do it, says man arrested by police

ABIA State Police Command has paraded nine suspected criminals for various crimes including kidnapping, rape, vandalism, car snatching, and illegal use of arms and ammunition.

The state police commissioner, Mr Leye Oyebade, disclosed this while parading the suspects at the police headquarters, Umuahia.

He siad on October 18, operatives of Arochukwu division arrested three persons: Chima Ochiabuto, 35yrs; Immaculate Ogbonna, 25yrs and Uche Nwaokoro 20yrs for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old girl at Amuvi Arochukwu. He added that the suspects who allegedly took turns to defile the girl were arrested following alarm raised by her guardian.

One of the suspects, Ochiabuto, while answering questions from journalists, said he never raped, saying he only attempted to rape her while Nwokoro admitted committing the act, adding that the devil made him to do it.

The police commissioner disclosed that on October 15, police from Ndiegoro division, Aba, acting on intelligence gathering recovered one double-barreled shotgun cut to seize, two locally-made pistols, three live cartridges and one empty shell.

The commissioner further disclosed that the police in Aba, with the help of the vigilance group in the area, rescued a Ghana-based businessman who was kidnapped around Enugu/Port Harcourt expressway at Umuikaa junction.

On arrest of suspected car theft and vandals, Oyebade said Victor Eborgu, an alleged student of Caritas University in Enugu State, was paraded for stealing a Mercedes Benz 230E with registration number UMA 134 HR while the command apprehended two suspected vandals, Ebuka Dike and George Okafor, in Isuochi who specialized in vandalising street lights installations within the local government.