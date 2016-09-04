logo

    728x90-ad-1

Trending Now
Breaking News

I never said I would feature Nicki Minaj — Kcee

September 04, 2016 / :

Five Star Music act, Kcee, has denied a report which claimed that he planned to feature female American rapper, Nicki Minaj. Kcee said though he had plans to feature a foreign act in one of his songs, but Minaj was never in his plans.

The Tinana crooner in an interview monitored by Razzmatazz on HipTV on Thursday evening disclosed that he was surprised when people started twisting his words about his intention to collaborate with an international act, adding that “I never said I was going to feature Nicki Minaj. When people started talking on the social media that I wanted to feature

Nicki Minaj, I decided to keep quiet, because that was never the plan. I don’t know who told them about Minaj, but I decided not to talk about it because it was not necessary. I know that the rumour would soon go away when we reveal the real person”.

Speaking on why his much-talked about collaboration with a yet-to-be revealed international act was yet to manifest after two years, Kcee disclosed that the deal had been called off, saying “The deal is off. I really don’t want to mention names now because we are trying to resolve the issue amicably. I paid some substantial amount of dollars to this guy, but we didn’t hear anything from him after two years. I asked him to refund my money, but he promised to refund”.

Asked if he would consider working with his ex partner, Presh, the Limpopo crooner her would not rule out working with him again, but was quick to add that it would not be easy due to their busy schedule. According to him, “I don’t want to say no Presh. I look forward to working with him but I don’t know when. Our relationship can never remain the same but we are still cool.

Top News




Latest News

SPONSORED:  How To Get FLAT Belly In Just 9 DAYS. CLICK HERE!

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

Rio-2016 NEW

RIO 2016

fb like

WordPress maintenance mode

Crime & Court

Business News