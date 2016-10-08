My husband does not know the value of education, wife tells court

A 4o-year-old housewife, Baliquees Ibrahim, has told an Ilorin Area Court in Kwara State that her husband, Ishola, does not know the value of education.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that Baliquees, made this known when she testified in a divorce proceeding she instituted against her husband.

She had prayed the court to dissolve her 14-year-old marriage to Ishola for his alleged refusal to send their children to school.

The petitioner alleged that her husband had sent their three children to the village to farm to avoid sponsoring their education.

“My husband does not know the value of education because he is also not educated. He sent my children to the village to farm which I am not comfortable with.

“Your honour, I want an end to this marriage because I cannot continue to cope with his illiterate lifestyle,” Baliquees said.

Ishola, who did not oppose the request of the petitioner, told the court that he still loves his wife.

“It is not that I don’t know the value of education but I don’t have money to sponsor any child’s education. I can not go and steal,” he said.

He, however, prayed the court for adjournment to reconcile with his wife.

The Area Court judge, Mr AbdulQuadri Ibrahim, adjourned the case till November 14, for continuation of hearing.