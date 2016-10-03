H/Reps urges fresh election in Benue speaker’s constituency

The House of Representatives has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to resolve the logjam in two constituencies in Ushongo by conducting election within 90 days in the area.

The outcome of the election could affect the status of Honourable Terkimbir Ikyange, as the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, who currently represents the Ushongo state constituency.

The Lower House took the decision at its sitting last week after adopting the report of its Committee on Public Petition, urging INEC to comply with the 2005 judgment which ruled on the delineation of onstituencies in the area.

The Speaker, who represents Ushongo state constituency at House of Assembly is serving a second term and may have to step down, to re-contest in the proposed election.

Although there were mixed feelings on the resolution of the House of Representative concerning the directive to INEC to conduct a fresh election into the constituencies, a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ushongo, Mr Joseph Abaagu, who spoke on phone to Nigerian Tribune on the matter, however explained that the speaker could still retain his seat if he was able to reach a mutual agreement with members of the Assembly not to declare his seat vacant.

But, North Central zonal secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Maurice Tsav, who also hails from the area, said PDP was prepared to present credible candidates, who could win the election.

Speaker Ikyange could not be reached for his reaction as he adamantly refused to pick calls and series of text messages sent to his mobile phone were not responded to.

The Court of Appeal, had in 2005, delineated Ushongo state constituency into two; Mata and Mbagwa and ordered INEC to conduct election in the constituencies.

But no action was taken on the matter which led to a group written a petition to the House of Representatives, Which last Wednesday passed a resolution that INEC should within 90 days conduct elections into the said constituencies.