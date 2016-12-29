Houseboy who allegedly murdered employer over unpaid salary remanded in prison

FOR allegedly stabbing his employer to death, in a fit of anger over his unpaid salary, a 21-year-old a Cameroonian, Ledjou Kouemou, was on Thursday remanded in prison by an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Kouemou, a domestic servant, was arraigned on a charge of murder of his employer, Miss Temidayo Adeleke, before Chief Magistrate Oluyemisi Adelaja.

Adelaja ordered the remand of the accused at the Ikoyi Prisons pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution.

Kouemou allegedly committed the offence on December 20 at about 9.30pm at Parkview Estate, Ikoyi.

He had asked the deceased for an increase in his salary and she declined, after which the accused stabbed her with a kitchen knife in the chest, resulting to her death.

Kouemou then tried to scale the fence in the bid to escape but was apprehended, and was subsequently handed over to the police where he allegedly confessed that he needed the money desperately because his girlfriend asked for it.

The offence contravened Section 221 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011, which on conviction attracts death.

The matter has been adjourned till February 24 for advice from DPP.