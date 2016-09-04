HID Awolowo foundation to be unveiled September 19

logo

September 04, 2016 / : Segun Adebayo

ALL roads lead to Ikenne, Ogun State, as a foundation to immortalise the industry, sacrifice and commitment to humanity of Chief (Mrs) Hannah Idowu Dideolu Awolowo, will be unveiled on September 19 at the residence of the Awolowos, one year after her glorious exit.

In a statement signed by the Executive Director/Founding Member, Obafemi Awolowo Foundation, Dr Olatokunbo Awolowo Dosumu, the high-profile occasion is expected to attract a qualitative audience of distinguished men and women across the nation and will be chaired by Mrs. Ayo Obe, a lawyer, human rights activists and public intellectual.

As part of the grand ceremony, the HID Awolowo Foundation Advisory Council will be inaugurated, while a commemorative lecture will be delivered by Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, a human right advocate and gender empowerment activist.

According to the statement, “the HID Awolowo Foundation is being launched under the aegis of the Obafemi Awolowo Foundation with the aim of perpetuating the edifying legacy of Yeye Oodua HID Awolowo, the character of which was complimentary and contributed significantly to the success of the life mission of her husband, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

“In doing this, we are eager to ensure that the notable qualities of Yeye Oodua HID Awolowo, her statesmanship and perseverance in the face of adversary continue to inform the national architecture of values and character building.”

The foundation, the statement noted, “will exist as a Research and Advocacy Institute, independent, non-profit and non-partisan, with the core objective of propagating the ideals of Yeye Oodua HID Awolowo, “who served her country and people meritoriously and selflessly and whose place in the political history of Nigeria is assured.”

