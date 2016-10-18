Health minister assures of quality medical care

The Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, has said the Federal Government has the capacity to provide quality medical care to the 21 released Chibok girls, and the others to be released later.

The minister stated this when he visited the released Chibok girls in Abuja, to assess their well-being.

In a release by Director, Media and Public Relations, FMOHH, Mrs Boade Akinola, the minister said the girls were in one of the excellent medical facilities in Abuja, under a team of medical doctors, nurses, psychologists, oncologist and many more professionals from the ministry, national hospital and Federal Medical Centre, Jabi Abuja.

“This facility is one of the excellent facilities you can have around, we have assembled a team of professionals with support from National Hospital and Federal Medical Centre Jabi, Abuja to look after them,” he said.

The minister said the team would monitor the girls in the next couple of days, to ensure improvement in their health status, including paying attention to their nutritional support and subsequent integration into the society.

Earlier in his remarks, the Majority Leader, Senator Muhammad Ali Ndume, Senator Representing Borno South, Borno State, commended the Federal Ministry of Health for its prompt response in the provision of medical care to the girls immediately they were brought to the hospital.

“I was excited with the level of response from the Federal Ministry of Health, it means that appropriate things have been done when the girls were brought here, that is why the responses are visible in them,” he said.

While calling on Nigerians to show love and support to the 21 released Chibok girls, he expressed delight that there is a clear difference between when they were brought into the hospital and today.

“It is quite clear that their physical condition has improved and their health status has also improved” he added.