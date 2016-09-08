logo

    728x90-ad-1

Trending Now

HAPPENING NOW: Edo gov election will hold as planned, INEC says

September 08, 2016 / : Seyi Gesinde

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it will go ahead with the Saturday governorship election in Edo State, as planned.

INEC, during its press briefing on Thursday, dispelled rumours of postponement of the September 10 governorship election in Edo.

INEC National Commissioner in-charge of Voter Education and Publicity, Mr Solomon Soyebi, addressing the press at INEC’s office in Benin, said: “the governorship election will go ahead on Saturday, September 10 as scheduled.

Soyebi, said INEC as the body statutorily set up to conduct elections in the country, would not take orders from any institution in performing its constitutional duties.

“We have therefore weighed all the consequences of a postponement in the election and have resolved to go ahead with the conduct of the election on Saturday as scheduled,” Soyebi said.

Nigerians are reacting:

Below are Twitter updates on Civil Societies press briefing on Edo Election from its situation room:

 

Details later…

Top News




Latest News

SPONSORED:  How To Get FLAT Belly In Just 9 DAYS. CLICK HERE!

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

logo

THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE OF NIGERIAN TRIBUNE SPORTS

fb like

WordPress maintenance mode

Crime & Court

Business News