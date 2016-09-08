HAPPENING NOW: Edo gov election will hold as planned, INEC says

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it will go ahead with the Saturday governorship election in Edo State, as planned.

INEC, during its press briefing on Thursday, dispelled rumours of postponement of the September 10 governorship election in Edo.

INEC National Commissioner in-charge of Voter Education and Publicity, Mr Solomon Soyebi, addressing the press at INEC’s office in Benin, said: “the governorship election will go ahead on Saturday, September 10 as scheduled.

Soyebi, said INEC as the body statutorily set up to conduct elections in the country, would not take orders from any institution in performing its constitutional duties.

“We have therefore weighed all the consequences of a postponement in the election and have resolved to go ahead with the conduct of the election on Saturday as scheduled,” Soyebi said.

