Group begins mobilisation to increase food production

October 18, 2016 Collins Nnabuife - Abuja Agriculture

The Green Action Against Hunger Initiative has said it is set to embark on a nationwide grassroots mobilization of graduates and volunteers to increase food production and eliminate hunger.

Speaking in Abuja, the Coordinator of the group, Professor Humphrey Ogoegbunam said through the Green Action Food Brigade (GAFOB), it plans to produce food to also feed the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the country.

He said the aim of the initiative was to take Nigerians especially unemployed graduates back to the farm to increase food production and create jobs.

Ogoegbunam also said that they have acquired land from traditional rulers on a three year lease to enable them start feeding the IDPs from next month.

“With our mapped out strategies and practical framework, we are taking up practical campaign to re-invent our agricultural values, pre-oil boom in Nigeria,” he said.

