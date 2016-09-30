_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/09/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/tens-thousands-dying-hunger-boko-haram-region-un/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=28239","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/27896/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

Good days are ahead —Orji Uzor Kalu

September 30, 2016 / : Kate Ani

Former Governor of Abia State, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari, on the celebration of the country’s Independence Day celebration.

Dr. Kalu, in a telephone chat with Saturday Tribune on Friday, said as the country celebrates another independence anniversary, he expressed optimism that “good days are ahead of us in the country.”

“We are looking forward for good and much better days ahead. I wish that Nigerians can come together and unite so as to emerge from current situation stronger.”

