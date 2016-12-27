GOC commends officers over traffic reduction on River Niger

THE General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Enugu, Major-General Adamu Abubakar, has commended his officers and soldiers as well as other security agents and members of the public for their disposition towards reducing traffic problems at River Niger head bridge, Onitsha, Anambra State.

General Abubakar, who gave the commendation during on-the-spot assessment of security and vehicular situation in the area, recalled that during the 2015 yuletide, traffic gridlock was a major problem on the Niger Bridge .

According to him, it is in realisation of the endemic problem that prompted operation Python dance, which was to checkmate the usual gridlock and insecurity on the bridge.

“This objective has so far been achieved. Since the commencement of operation Python dance, there has not been cases of gridlock and associated insecurity on the bridge.”

Asaba -Onitsha bridge. The orderliness, the disposition of the combined security personnel and the general public ,especially, the road users, is commendable.