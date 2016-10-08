Ghanaian actor, Michael Majid now a pastor?

Reports surfaced online recently that a top Nollywood and Ghollywood Ghanaian actor, Majid Micheal, has become a minister of God. This was as a result of a picture which surfaced online which showed fair complexioned award winning actor lay his hands on a man while performing an act of deliverance on him.

As a sought after actor one can’t be too sure if the picture was from a movie shoot, but Nigerians and Ghanaians were quick to point out at his Instagram pages where he constantly shares the word of God.

Some even alleges that he now goes from church to church preaching. According to reports, the on-screen lover boy was spotted recently, ministering at a Church — Zoe Sanctuary, where he performed deliverance.