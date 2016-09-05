GEC 2017: The agenda

The agenda for the Global Entrepreneurship Congress (GEC) 2017 has been released.

The four-day conference that gathers all elements of the global entrepreneurial ecosystem, will feature “ a mix of large-scale plenary sessions for thousands of delegates and more intimate and in-depth parallel sessions conducted by leading global organizations helping entrepreneurs start and scale new businesses,” according to the information on the gec.co.

On the first day of the congress is the traditional Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) meeting, as well as a welcome cocktail, a networking and welcome social event for international delegates, GEN members and partners. The GEN meeting is a closed one for international delegates, GEN members and partners.

On the day two is an opening ceremony and welcome, plenary sessions, parallel sessions, networking sessions and exhibition; as well as GEN Gala + Compass Awards, a ceremony for international delegates, GEN members and partners.

Day three will follow same partner as day two, exception for two additions – transition ceremony to GEC 2018 host and networking dinner and social gathering for international delegates, GEN members and partners.

Day four, which is the last day of the congress, is interactive experiences, GEN and GEW host meetings, city/ecosystem tours and networking lunch.