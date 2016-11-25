FUNNAB: Pro-chancellor, Ogunlewe, VC, ex-bursar docked for alleged fraud

The Pro-chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture (FUNNAB), Abeokuta, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, the vice-chancellor, Professor Olusola Oyewole and former bursar, Mr. Moses Ilesanmi, were on Friday morning, docked, over allegation of corruption and abuse of office.

The trio, had been in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), since last Tuesday, in Ibadan, upon receipt of invitation for trial.

They were docked before Justice O.O Majekodunmi of the Ogun State High Court 6, Isabo, Abeokuta, on Friday.

Ogunlewe, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is a former Minister of Works.

The trio were docked on an 18-count charge bordering on stealing, abuse of office and obtaining money by false pretence.

Tribune Online recalled that the suspects were arrested following a petition written against them by the institution’s chapter of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities in August.

According to EFCC source, the three men have been subject of investigation in an alleged case of abuse of office and misappropriation of funds.