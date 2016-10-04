Former minister, husband kidnapped in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed the kidnap of a former Minister of Environment , Mrs Laurentia Laraba and her husband, along the Kaduna-Abuja expressway.

It was gathered that the duo were Kidnapped at Bwari/Jere on Monday evening by the abductors .

The Police Public Relation Officer, ASP Aliyu Usman confirmed the abduction of the former Minister and her husband in an interview with newsmen in Kaduna on Tuesday.

As at the time of filing this report, the police Image maker revealed that the duo were whisked away to an unknown destination.

Aliyu however said the police was on top of the situation, saying that, it would do its best to find and secure their release as soon as possible.

It would be recalled, that there are increasing cases of kidnapping along the Abuja /Kaduna highway in recent times. Prominent among those kidnapped were 3 pastors of the HEKAN church and sierialonia deputy high commissioner.