Fish out ‘one million boys’, Prelate Makinde tells Olubadan

THE Prelate Emeritus, Methodist Church of Nigeria, Sunday Ola Makinde, has appealed to the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, to use his powers to fish out the famous “one million boys” who recently unleashed terror on Ibadan.

He also called on the traditional ruler to fish out their sponsors and ensure that Ibadan remain peaceful.

Prelate Makinde, who was on a courtesy visit to the Olubadan on Boxing Day, was accompanied by Bishop Francis Wale Oke of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries; Bishop of Agodi Methodist Church, Ibadan, Rt Reverend Amos O. Ajiboye; Very Rev Amos Olalere and Bishop Oladapo Ogunsola.

Others on the entourage included The Very Revds David Ojo, Adeoye Taiwo, Jeremiah Shittu, Ojo Taiwo and Ani Matthew while Chief Peace Funke Oladeji, Mr Fola Owolabi, Dr Akinlolu Oke, Mr Yinka Abiola, Pastor Femi Obisesan, Pastor Olayinka Olasunkanmi, Pastor Sola Oladoye and Mr Olotu Temitope.

Makinde called on the royal father to take a drastic step in checking the recent invasion or relocation of area boys to the city.

In his response, the Olubadan who spoke through his media aide, Adeola Oloko, assured the prelate of an ongoing plan to check the security situation in Ibadan.

Oloko informed that the Olubadan and the Olubadan-in-Council is expected to hold a townhall meeting with all the high chiefs, senior chiefs, baales and mogajis and other stakeholders at the Mapo Hall, Ibadan, on Thursday.