FG spends N73bn on road projects nationwide —Fashola

September 30, 2016 / :

The Federal Government has, so far, spent N73 billion on road projects across the country.

The Minister for Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, disclosed this in Katsina, on Thursday, at the 22nd National Council of Works meeting.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the meeting has “Prioritisation and Optimisation of Allocated Road Infrastructure Funds” as its theme.

The minister said that the expenditure had been worth it because it would enhance the socio-economic development of the country.

He added that the amount spent was part of the N266 billion appropriated in the 2016 federal budget.

He noted that the money was used to settle contractors’ liabilities and road rehabilitation across the country.

He, however, said that the Federal Government would henceforth hold the 36 state controllers of works responsible for poor quality job  on Federal Highways in their respective areas.

He said “state controllers of works are the representatives of the Federal Government in their respective states; we will give them all they need to carry out the job.

“They must, however, ensure that quality job is done on our roads or be held responsible.”

Fashola then directed the controllers to identify roads that were in bad condition, restore road signs on the highways, erect kilometer indicators  and properly erect sign posts of towns and villages.

In his remarks, Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State said the state government empowered its road maintenance agency for the rehabilitation of state roads.

He said over 50 per cent of vehicles plying the roads were, however, not roadworthy.

Masari urged the relevant authorities to intensify efforts in preventing motorists from overloading their vehicles to reduce accidents.

