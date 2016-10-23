FG set to formulate national information policy —Minister

The Federal Government is to formulate National Information Policy to provide regulation and functional communication system, with focus on the challenges and opportunities inherent in a globalising a world driven by digital technology.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed this at the National Stakeholders Conference on National Communication Policy and Strategy, organised by the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

Alhaji Mohammed, who said the National Communication Policy in Nigeria was not properly developed and researched upon, stated that the Ministry of Information and Culture was working assiduously to ensure that it finalised work on the draft National Policy on Information.

“The policy has its vision, principles, objectives and implementation strategy and cover all sector of the media which include print media, broadcast media, information and technology, public relations and advertising in addition to community broadcasting,” he said.

He also pointed out that government is committed to meet up with the Digital Switch Over deadline come June 2017. He added that Abuja Digital Switch Over, would be launced in December, saying it would enable viewers to view up to 30 clear free channels.

Plateau State governor, Mr Simon Lalong, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Information, Mallam Nazif Mohammed, said Nigeria needed a national communication policy and strategy, that would guide nation’s developmental plan to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the country.