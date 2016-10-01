FG, Oyo collaborate on fight against cervical cancer

The Federal Government has promised to work with Oyo State Government in finding a lasting solution to the high rate of cervical cancer prevalence in the state.

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, made the promise while delivering a lecture at a symposium organized by Access to Basic Medical Care (ABC) Foundation founded by the Wife of Oyo State Governor, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, in Ibadan on Friday.

The symposium, which was organized to mark the third anniversary of the Foundation, was attended by eminent personalities including the Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi and Wife of Lagos State Governor, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode.

Others are the Wife of the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, Emeritus Professor Oladipo Akinkugbe; Chief Medical Director, University College Hospital, Prof. Temitope Alonge, as well as other top medical and health officials across the country.

Adewole, while praising the foundation’s initiative in providing cervical cancer screening for people, said it was the third in the whole of Africa to have the equipment for the screening of the dreaded disease.

He said in spite of the socio-economic conditions which had made access to healthcare service difficult for people, his ministry would partner the government to take qualitative healthcare delivery to the nooks and crannies of the state.

Adewole said, “While appreciating the gesture of ABC Foundation in helping to care for the common people, I want to posit that this service will be better if it is extended to the rural populace in form of primary healthcare services.