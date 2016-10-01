FG abolishes illegal speed bumps on the highways

THE Federal Government has ordered the removal of illegal and inappropriate speed bumps from the Nigerian highways.

It has also approved the constitution of a task force to sensitise Nigerians and facilitate the removal of the speed bumps as well as determine the correct location and types of speed bumps to be erected on the nation’s highways.

This formed part of memoranda submitted by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the resolutions arising from the 22nd meeting of the National Council on Works in Katsina State with the theme “Prioritisation and Optimization of Allocated Infrastructure Funds”.

According to the Council, most of the road traffic crashes which occur on the highways could be traced to the presence of inappropriate speed bumps which do not comply with contemporary global standards on road markings and signages.