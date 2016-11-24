FCT minister vows to reverse illegally allocated lands in Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Musa Bello, has vowed to reverse all plots of land that were wrongfully or illegally allocated in Abuja.

He said that lands that were wrongfully re-allocated would also be returned to their rightful owners.

He, however, insisted that the ban on fresh allocation of lands in the territory remained in force.

Speaking while receiving members of standing committee of Jamanatul-Nasril-Islam (JNI) on landed properties in the FCT led by its chairman and Emir of Lafia, Alhaji Mustapha Agwai, in his office on Thursday, the minister said that the action became necessary to ensure that equity and justice was not only done but also seen to have been done.

Bello assured that his administration would ensure fairness in handling the issue of wrongful allocations.

He stated that all genuine cases over plots of land would be amicably resolved and urged for patience while the exercise lasts.

The minister blamed weak institutions for being responsible for some of the disputes of double allocations and wrongful acquisition of plots of land, disclosing that his administration has done a lot in strengthening the institutions to enable them carry out their statutory duties without fear or favour.

He said that many cases of double allocation have already been resolved.