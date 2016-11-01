FCMB partners RecyclePoints on waste recycling

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Limited recently became one of RecyclePoints’ value chain partners, by subscribing to the company’s corporate recycling programme.

With business activities and operations aimed at encouraging diversity, adhering to health and safety standards, as well as reducing or totally avoiding where possible negative impact on the environment, the bank took this business initiative as part of its resolve to support its bold sustainability policy.

As part of the programme, which is aimed at motivating a behavioural change in waste disposal, the company trained the janitorial staff at the bank’s headquarters on identifying recyclables and waste recycling, as well as the social benefit aspect of waste management activities.

The mutually beneficial relationship is aimed at fostering a cleaner and safer environment for the staff and customers of the bank, as well as Nigeria at large.

RecyclePoints is a waste recycling and social benefit venture that operates an incentive-based scheme which collects recyclable materials from post consumers and in turn rewards them with “points” which they can accumulate and use to redeem/shop for household items offered through our iRecycle store.