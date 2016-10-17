FBI pressurised to unclassify Hillary Clinton’s emails —Report

_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/freedom-21-chibok-girls/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/brazil-inmates-beheaded-burned-death-clashes/fatou-bensouda/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
October 17, 2016

Under secretary of State Patrick Kennedy pressured the FBI to unclassify certain emails from Hillary Clinton’s private server that were previously deemed classified, according to FBI documents released on Monday that cited redacted sources.

In the documents, Reuters said an unnamed person interviewed by the FBI said Kennedy contacted the FBI to ask for the change in classification in “exchange for a ‘quid pro quo.’”

Whether or not Clinton sent classified emails from her private server that could have jeopardized national security has become a key issue ahead of the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 8, when Clinton will face Republican nominee Donald Trump.

