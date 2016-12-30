Fayose chides security agencies for leaking Nigerians’ phone conversations

Ekiti State governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has accused the security agencies of recording telephone conversations of Nigerians perceived as critical of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s All Progressives Congress (APC) government, editing the conversations and leaking same to online platforms.

Governor Fayose, who said he was not bothered by the new sinister antic of the Federal Government, added that, “rather than sitting down and be monitoring people’s phones, the Federal Government should provide food for Nigerians and save the lives of those that are being killed in Southern Kaduna and other places.”

The governor reacted to his telephone conversation with the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, that was published by an online news platform on Thursday, through his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka.

The governor described the recording of telephone conversations of Nigerians and leaking them as the height of the political rascality, manipulation, oppression, suppression and irresponsibility by agents of the Federal Government that are trying so hard to cover up the crimes they perpetrated against the people of Rivers State.

“They should even go beyond taping of my lines and come to live with me in Ekiti Government House so that they can do per seconds live recordings of whatever I say because in the year 2017, by the grace of God, I will still say more without apology,” he said.

“Nigerians are asking for food on their tables, they want employments, they want security, not recording of people’s phone conversations and handing it to a road side online platforms to publish.

“Unemployment and job loss are increasing at a very alarming rate while the electoral process is daily being bastardised.

“Rather than tackling hunger and the country’s economic woes, they have embarked on diversionary tactics with irrelevant stories of Governors Wike and Fayose’s phone conversations, governors who do not bear arms and have no control over any security apparatus,” the governor said.

While maintaining that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government do not respect the laws of the country, Governor Fayose said; “They know that what they are doing is illegal and clear contravention of Section 37 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which provides that; ‘The privacy of citizens, their homes, correspondence, telephone conversations and telegraphic communications is hereby guaranteed and protected.’

He said: “Like I said before, their style has become so predictable. Whenever Nigerians cry of the pains and sufferings they are going through, they will come with flimsy stories like; “20 Chibok girls found,” “$1 billion found in Mr A, B or C bedroom,” “Boko Haram technically defeated,” “We have captured Sambisa forest,” “Governors Wike and Fayose’s phone conversations leaked,” etc just to divert attention.