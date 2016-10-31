Face-off over generator: Lapeleke community appreciates stakeholders

Residents of Lapeleke community in Owode-Ede have commended the Osun State Coordinator of the National Environmental Standard and Regulation Enforcement Agency (NESREA), Mr Muhammad Maike, his team and the divisional police officer attached to Pere Police Station, Ede, CSP Abdulkadir Saidu, for their intervention in the face-off between the community and a telecommunications company over the use of a generating set at the telecommunications base station in the area.

A press statement issued and signed by the chairman and secretary of the community, Prince A. Arojojoye and Ayinde Richard, on behalf of residents, said the Federal Government must also be commended for the establishment of NESREA, which had been protecting lives by preventing environmental pollution.

It will be recalled that the generating set caused vibration, noise and air pollution until 2014 when an agreement was reached between the telecommunications company, NESREA and residents to the effect that the generating set will no longer be used at the station.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the people of the area also berated the telecommunications company for not effecting repairs on the only link road to the place its mast is erected.

However, members of the community have assured that they would continue to work for the sustenance of peace and tranquility.