Expert links increase in frauds to ICT knowledge among youths

An expert in cybernetics, Mr Busayo Philip of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, has said that Information Communication Technology (ICT) knowledge, had increased the rate of fraud in the country.

Philip, who made this observation while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin, on Friday, observed that many people were using ICT knowledge to commit crimes.

He said that ICT knowledge on the part of some people, had shot up the level of fraud, as hackers usually hid under the influence of the Internet to defraud people.

The expert also said most graduates and undergraduates alike, used the Internet to commit fraudulent acts, by criminally transferring money from people’s accounts to theirs.

“You can see or hear cases of some students and yahoo boys, defrauding people all over the country through the use of the Internet.

“Even, they go to the extent of forging certificates, forging identity cards to defraud people,” he said.

He lamented that the Internet had done more harm than good to the Nigerian society, saying that the facility, meant for the advancement of knowledge, had been abused by fraudsters.

Philip, however, called on government authorities to put security measures in place that would curb the wrongful use of the Internet in the interest of development.