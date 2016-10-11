Ex-policeman, 3 others remanded in Lagos prison for murder, cult membership

An ex-policeman and three others, who were charged with murder and membership of a cult, are to cool their heels in prison pending legal advice from the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), a court ruled on Monday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court said the accused, ex-policeman Collins Idon (42); Ifeanyi Dumbi (26); Francis Asuquo (21) and Sunday Jimoh (23) should remain in Ikoyi Prisons until the next date of adjournment for the DPP’s advice.

The four men are facing a four-count charge bordering on belonging to an unlawful society and killing of a 20-year-old, Joseph Ugbeni.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Inspector Daniel Ighodalo, said Idon had, on September 19, at Iba, a Lagos suburb, had shot Ugbeni on the head, killing him immediately.

He also told the court that Dumbi, Asuquo and Jimoh belonged to and managed an unlawful society known as “Eiye Confraternity” that was notorious for disturbing the peace of the neighbourhood.

The offences, he noted, contravened Sections 41, 42 (9), 166 (d), 221 and 409 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The Chief Magistrate, Miss Abimbola Awogboro, adjourned the case till November 10.