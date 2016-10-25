Ex-Ogun labour leaders intervene between organised labour, government

Worried by the ongoing industrial action embarked on by the organised labour unions in Ogun State, former labour leaders under the aegis of Labour Elders Forum, have commenced a process of mediation, to resolve the agitations of the workers.

Nigerian Tribune recalled that the labour unions under the umbrella of Joint National Public Negotiating Council had embarked on a strike, which entered the fourth day, today.

The Forum, in a communiqué issued at the end of its meeting on Monday expressed unhappiness at the industrial dispute and appeal to both parties to embrace collective bargaining.

The communiqué was signed by 11 former labour leaders including leaders from JNC, Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Nigeria Union of Teachers, (NUT) and Trade Union Congress, (TUC).

They pleaded with the state governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun to grant them audience.

The communiqué read in part, “The meeting felt unhappy with the industrial dispute and earnestly appeals to both parties to embrace collective bargaining which is the recipe to industrial harmony.

“The meeting further resolved to meet with His Excellency with a view to start the process of mediation which is the process of resolving the dispute.

“The meeting hereby pleads with His Excellency to kindly grant the Elders’ Forum an audience with the view to starting final resolution of the impasse.”