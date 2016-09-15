logo

Ex-militant, 31 others paraded by police for robbery

September 15, 2016 / : Banji Aluko-Benin City

AN ex-militant, General Pere Ojune, was, on Wednesday, paraded along with 31 other suspects by the Edo State police command for crimes ranging from kidnapping, robbery and burglary.

Parading the suspects at the state police headquarters, the state Police Commissioner, Fimihan Adeoye, dispelled rumour doing the rounds that militants from neighbouring states of Delta, Kogi and Rivers infiltrated the state to cause violence just before the Edo State governorship election earlier scheduled for September 10.

Speaking on the arrest of General Pere Ojune, the commissioner of police said the suspect was arrested along with his brother, Trim Ade, whom he said, delivered a double-barrel gun, a cut-to-size gun and some live cartridges to him.

However, while speaking with journalists, General  Ojune, who last week, announced his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at an event in Benin, on Thursday, denied receiving guns from Trim Ade, whom he described as his junior brother, and fingered political persecution for his ordeal.

He said: “I’m an Ijaw man from Ovia South West Local Government Area. I was a member of the APC and I defected to the PDP on Thursday. On Friday morning, I saw police in my house with my fathers’ son. I saw my junior brother in handcuffs.

