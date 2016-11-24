ElegushiN500Promo: Painter, wife earning N7,000 monthly, win N42m worth of land

Saheed Lawal, a painter has emerged star prize winner of N42million worth of land in the Elegushi Mega City Promo.

Lawal and his wife, earning N7,000 monthly as a private school teacher in Ogun State, who were all in tears during the presentation, said that they’re yet to recover from the shock.

The draw held at Radisson Blu Hotel, Victoria Lagos, produced 36 cash prize winners and one ultimate prize winner.

Partner and Managing Director, Channeldrill Resources, Mr Femi Akioye, stated that the promo is aimed at the giving common man a chance to be part of the future in the mega city project.

“Oba Saheed Elegushi has been in the forefront of various CSR project, but this is about the biggest they’ve had, having a mega city of about 200 hectares of land where everything that makes up an eco-friendly city will be represented.

“We thought about how we could make the common man benefit from this and we decided to do a raffle draw where everybody can participate. It started like a joke, but here we’re, N500 has empowered a lot of people already and there will be more winners in the second draw.”

“Winners will be produced every week till December 29. There will be 47 winners in the second draw and we hope artisans, teachers, others emerge,” he said.

While speaking about his sudden turnaround, Mr Lawal stated that he has just N200 to feed his family of five with, but when he heard of the promo, he borrowed more money without telling his wife.

“When my wife heard about it eventually, she was so infuriated and abused me a lot. But here we’re. I hope this isn’t a dream because if it’s, I don’t want to wake from it.”