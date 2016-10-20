_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/nigerias-democracy-heading-doom-naaba/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/benin-monarch-ascends-throne/benin-oba/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
Trending Now

Ekweremadu advocates public hearing on Appropriation bills

October 20, 2016 Taiwo Adisa -Abuja Latest News

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, said on Wednesday that the passage of national budgets should henceforth be subjected to public hearings.

Ekweremadu, who stated this in a statement  by his Media Adviser, Uche Anichukwu, said that Appropriation bills should be subjected  to public hearing to promote transparency and enable Nigerians and experts to make inputs.

He also said the National Assembly was cautious not to pass any law that would muzzle the civil society in view of the need to strengthen the synergy between the legislature and the civil society groups in the appropriation process.

Ekweremadu, who stated this in Abuja at a national conference on the Role of the Legislature in the Fight Against Corruption in Nigeria, said that the legislature and the civil society must work together.

Ekweremadu, who chaired the session on “The Legislature and the Civil Society: Making the Feedback Process Count,” said the Appropriation Bill was about the most important bill in a democracy, shaping patterns of development, and deployment of resources, and as such needed to be subjected to public scrutiny.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN Back! CLICK HERE!!!
How I Discovered A Natural (Magical) Remedy That Saved Me From Sexual Embarrassment!
Amazing! Ex Corper Is Ready To Reveal How He Earns Over N400,000 Residual Income Monthly. CLICK HERE To Join His 100% FREE Training Now.

Copyright © 2016 | Tribune Online